Dr Streram hails presence of Pakatan leaders in Rantau by-election campaign

Pakatan Harapan's Dr S. Streram (centre) chats with some Rantau residence during a walkabout in Kuala Sawah April 1, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SEREMBAN, April 8 — Dr S. Streram, the Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for the Rantau state by-election, has hailed the presence of PH leaders in the constituency during the election campaign, saying it serves as a boost for his bid to win the seat on April 13.

He said many PH leaders have gone to Rantau and helped him in various ways, including resolving the Rantau PR1MA housing issue which got immediate action from Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin.

He told reporters he was honoured that Prime Minister and PH chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has given his full support to him to represent the coalition in the by-election.

In the by-election, Dr Streram, who is deputy head of the PKR Rembau branch, will face UMNO deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, who is representing Barisan Nasional, and two independent candidates, housewife R. Malarvizhi and former lecturer Mohd Nor Yassin.

Dr Streram, an anaesthetist, said that so far he had met almost 80 per cent of the voters in the constituency.

On the early voting tomorrow, Dr Streram said he hoped that the 74 military and 36 police personnel and their spouses will vote for him to be their elected representative.

The by-election has been necessitated by the Federal Court dismissal of an appeal filed by Mohamad to set aside the Nov 16 Seremban Election Court decision declaring his unopposed victory in the 14th General Election (GE14) null and void. — Bernama