Don’t be emotional when voting, Tok Mat tells Rantau folk

Barisan Nasional candidate for the Rantau by-election, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (left), arrives to submit his nomination papers at Sekolah Kebangsaan (C) Bandar Sri Sendayan in Seremban March 30, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

RANTAU, April 8 — The voters of Rantau, particularly its youths, should think long-term before casting their ballots in the upcoming April 13 by-election, said Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

The acting Umno president and its candidate, popularly known as Tok Mat, said voters should not be swayed by emotions as was the case during the 14th general elections (GE14) in May last year.

“We faced irrationality, and people were filled with emotion at rejecting BN. At the same time they were served with sweet promises by Pakatan Harapan,” he said in a ceramah, after making a surprise appearance at a BN Youth event in Felda Sendayan.

Remarking that PH resorted to outright deceit during the campaigning period about their electoral promises, Tok Mat said since GE14 the PH government has failed to consistently keep Malaysians satisfied.

“Not one statement from or policy by them has made us happy. Day by day our anger grows at whatever utterances they make.

“Not only that, their Cabinet ministers appear to be totally unacceptable to the grassroots. PH has not fulfilled its promises but instead does things which anger us,” he said.

Tok Mat added that PH cannot continue blaming BN for its inability to perform adequately, such as pinning the country’s debt or the 1MDB scandal on the latter.

“If you cannot or do not want to pay the so-called RM1 trillion debt, you might as well give us the government back.

“As they say, you married the widow so now you have to look after her kids as well,” he said, to laughter and applause from the audience.

Tok Mat faces a four-way fight with PKR’s Dr S. Streram, and independent candidates Mohd Nor Yasir and Malar Rajaram.