Despite disappointment, ex-servicemen backs govt’s withdrawal from Rome Statute

Patriot president Brig Jen (Rtd) Datuk Mohamed Arshad Raji speaks during a press conference in Subang July 24, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — The National Patriot Association (Patriot) today joined civil society groups in expressing disappointment over the government’s reversal from ratifying the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

But the group of the country’s retired security force members led by Brigadier-General (Rtd) Datuk Mohamed Arshad Raji said it understands the government’s “big picture” decision and supports it after reading the ministerial statements.

“It appears that the whole episode of the protest against the ratification of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC) has been staged, with the ulterior motive to bring down the democratically elected government or the prime minister,” it said in a statement.

Patriot said it doubted that the street protesters opposing the ratification understood what the Rome Statute truly meant.

The group noted that such “staged” attempts usually starts with a mob-for-hire assembly “or in the usual modus operandi of the Opposition parties, a spin master concocts a make-real story”.

However, Patriot said it will not stand by and let any staged ouster, which is “against the will of the people” take place.

It expressed confidence in the police and the armed forces to also protect the country in case of public disorder.

At the same time, Patriot said it also agrees with former civil servants group G25 that the Rome Statute should be discussed publicly and that the matter be taken to Parliament for a final decision on its ratification.

Last Friday, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad announced the Pakatan Harapan government’s withdrawal from the international treaty that aims to take prosecutorial action against any group on four core issues, namely genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity and crimes of aggression.

The PM said critics of the Rome Statute wanted to trigger a row between the country’s monarchy and the new government, accusing them of engaging in a political move “to get the rulers to back them up.”