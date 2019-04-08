DAP to get input from Sabah on potential candidate for Sandakan by-election

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said the DAP central leadership will take into consideration all suggestions from Sabah DAP before selecting the party’s candidate for the Sandakan parliamentary by-election next month. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

GEORGE TOWN, April 8 — DAP central leadership will take into consideration all suggestions from Sabah DAP before selecting the party’s candidate for the Sandakan parliamentary by-election next month.

Its secretary-general, Lim Guan Eng, said the party also welcomed the mandate and support given by Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) to DAP to decide on the candidate for the by-election.

“I will meet with Warisan president cum Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal soon to discuss the matter and will announce the name once the candidate has been identified,” he told reporters here today.

The Election Commission has fixed May 11 for the Sandakan parliamentary by-election while nomination is on April 27 and early voting on May 7.

The by-election is necessitated following the death of the incumbent Datuk Stephen Wong Tien Fatt, 65, who was also Sabah Health and People’s Wellbeing Minister, on March 28 due to a heart attack.

In the 14th General Election last May, Wong, who was also Sabah DAP chairman, won the seat with a majority of 10,098 votes. He secured 19,094 votes to defeat Barisan Nasional candidate Datuk Lim Ming Ho who obtained 8,996 votes. — Bernama