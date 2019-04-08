Ayob Khan: Police monitoring ‘wolf pack’ terrorism

Police are closely monitoring terrorist activities by ‘lone wolf’ and ‘wolf packs’ that can threaten national security. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — Police are closely monitoring terrorist activities by ‘lone wolf’ and ‘wolf packs’ that can threaten national security.

Bukit Aman Special Branch Counter Terrorism Division (E8) principal assistant director Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said in contrast to the terrorist movement like Daesh, these terrorists have no network or links with militant cells and moved in small groups of six to seven members.

‘Lone Wolf’ engaged in terrorist activities alone while ‘wolf packs’ moves in small groups and have no network with any terrorist groups.

“We are monitoring to make sure we can abort attacks before they can launch them,” he told reporters after the Bukit Aman Counter-Terrorism (E8) Special Branch Star Sterling Service Award 2019 ceremony here today.

He said since 2013 until now Division E8 has foiled 24 attempts to launch terrorist attacks in the country. — Bernama