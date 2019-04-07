Two years to bring in investors, job opportunities in Sabah, says CM

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal in Parliament in Kuala Lumpur November 26, 2018. Shafie is committed to bringing in more foreign investors to the state. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

SEMPORNA, April 7 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal is committed to bring in more foreign investors to provide employment opportunities in two years.

He said several negotiations with foreign investors had been carried out, among them was a glass manufacturing company with investments worth up to RM3 billion.

“Sabah should be managed well and the entry of investors will boost Sabah’s economy while opening up more job opportunities for the youths in the state,” he said when speaking at the Semporna Warisan division delegates meeting here today.

In this regard, Mohd Shafie said among the efforts carried out by the state government to develop Sabah in phases including the State Food Terminal in Tawau.

“I have identified 20,000 acres of land in Luasong for the food terminal project,” he said. — Bernama