TH Bachok branch denies out of money

KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — The Pilgrims Fund Board (TH) has strongly denied a news report spread on the social media that its branch in Bachok, Kelantan is out of cash.

Its managing director and chief executive officer Datuk Seri Zukri Samat said the news report was libellous as the operations of TH was running as normal with no extraordinary withdrawal reported.

A woman on her Facebook claimed that the Bachok TH branch in Kelantan had run out of cash and was congested with people making cash withdrawal.

‘‘No panic withdrawal has been reported at all branches and the situation is normal,’’ said Zukri to Bernama today.

He appealed to depositors not to be influenced with rumours or false news to avoid a panic situation.

Zukri also said TH would request the authorities to investigate the Facebook account holder in question and would take appropriate legal action against her. — Bernama