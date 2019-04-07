Syed Saddiq: Strong cooperation of election machinery will ensure PH success in Rantau

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia Armada chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman speaks during a press conference in Beranang, Semenyih February 20, 2019. Syed Saddiq said April 7, 2019 strong cooperation among the election machinery will ensure victory for PH in the Rantau state by-election. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SEREMBAN, April 7 — Strong cooperation among the election machinery of Pakatan Harapan (PH) component parties will ensure victory for PH candidate in the Rantau state by-election.

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Youth chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said although the by-election was said to be a tough battle as the PH candidate, Dr S. Streram, was contesting against the incumbent Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan for the state seat deemed as Umno’s stronghold, PH Youth was confident that, with the strong cooperation and coordinated campaign by the election machinery, PH could still win.

“Yes, people said the Rantau by-election is going to be a tough battle as we are challenging the incumbent...but bear in mind that during the last general election, we had a tough battle too.

“We don’t have machinery, no media power, no billions of ringgit at our disposal, but when we worked together sincerely with the people and for the people, it was more than enough (for us to win).

“That is why I am confident that, in the Rantau by-election, as long as our machinery work closely together and move forward together, InsyaAllah (God willing), they will bring success to our campaign,” he said when attending the “Santai Anak Muda” programme in Kampung Felda Sendayan here today.

The Rantau by-election on April 13 is seeing a four-cornered fight between Dr Streram, Mohamad and two independent candidates, housewife R. Malarvizhi and former lecturer Mohd Nor Yassin. — Bernama