Shafie: Warisan to help ensure DAP win in Sandakan

Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal says Pakatan must be prepared for the Sandakan by-election, and must strengthen its party machinery for the campaign. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

SEMPORNA, April 7 ― Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) will help ensure victory for Pakatan Harapan (PH) from DAP in the Sandakan parliamentary by-election in May, said Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

PH must be prepared for the by-election, and must strengthen its party machinery for the campaign, Mohd Shafie who is also Sabah Chief Minister said.

“We will ensure success in the Sandakan by-election and I am confident the people will vote for us, what is important is to show good values, there should not be any scramble or bickering for power,” he told reporters after attending a meeting of Semporna Warisan delegates here today.

Mohd Shafie said he would go to Kuala Lumpur on Monday and meet DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng to discuss the by-election.

“It is a DAP seat and they will decide the candidate to field,” he said.

On March 28, Sabah Health and People’s Wellbeing Minister and Sandakan Member of Parliament Datuk Stephen Wong Tien Fatt died, believed to be from a heart attack.

On the appointment of Datuk Hajiji Mohd Noor as coordinator of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Sabah, Shafie said it was the party’s right to make the decision and everyone should respect and accept it.

He said Warisan was already working with Bersatu at the federal level and this was important for mutual development.

Earlier, in his speech, Mohd Shafie reminded party members to learn from the fall and mistakes made by previous parties like USNO, Berjaya, PBS and Umno.

“Warisan must possess honourable and positive values, serve the people more and not scramble for posts or seek projects.

“Look at previous parties and learn from their mistakes, value what we have learnt from these parties who were destroyed by (the scramble) for positions,” he said.

The Semporna Member of Parliament and Senallang state assemblyman said Warisan was still young and its members must know their roles and enrich the party with good values, rejecting strife and greed. ― Bernama