Security guard injured by local artiste following altercation

A security guard is seen at a middle-cost apartment in Petaling Jaya January 19, 2018. A security guard was injured after being allegedly assaulted by a local male artiste at Taman Acacia Park Desa Jati, Nilai, April 6, 2019. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

SEREMBAN, April 7 — A security guard was injured after being allegedly assaulted by a local male artiste at Taman Acacia Park Desa Jati, Nilai, here, yesterday.

Nilai District Police chief Supt Mohd Nor Marzukee Besar, who confirmed the 8pm incident said that the suspect, driving a black Proton Perdana car had reportedly entered the residential area without permission.

“The 68-year-old victim began pursuing the suspect’s vehicle which did not stop to provide personal details during entry. The suspect was later stopped at the guard post while trying the exit the residential area.

“The victim reprimanded the suspect over his action earlier, and an argument ensued between them. The suspect, who may have become angry after his vehicle was stopped, reacted by punching the victim on his face three times, causing the latter to get injured,” he told Bernama here today.

Mohd Nor Marzukee said the victim also claimed that the artiste had kicked and hurled stones at him.

“The artiste has not been detained yet, but investigations are being conducted based on eyewitnesses at the scene as well closed-circuit television recordings,” he said.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code for deliberately causing hurt and Section 427 of the same Act for damaging public property. — Bernama