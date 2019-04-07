Eight detained for rioting over phone reload

BEAUFORT, April 7 — Just for asking to top up the credit in a mobile phone eight teenagers got into a fight in front of a premises here, yesterday.

Beaufort District police chief DSP Azmir Abd Razak said all the eight teens including three students, between the ages of 14 and 19, were detained at 5pm.

“Investigations revealed that a fight broke out involving two groups, the first group comprising three teenagers, while the other group consisted of five,” he said in a statement, here today.

Azmir said the fight broke out when a member of the second group asked for a reload from the sister of a member from the first group.

However, he said there was no gang involvement in the fight and all of them were taken to the police station for further investigation. The case is being investigated under Section 147 of the Penal Code for rioting.

Meanwhile, Azmir said police in Kamunting, Perak managed to detain an individual who was believed to have threatened a 15-year-old girl from Kuala Penyu, here.

He said the suspect, 17, was arrested for threatening to spread the image of the half-naked victim whom the suspect had come to know through the Instagram app, in March.

Azmir said the victim gave the picture before realising she was being deceived when the individual sent a message via Whatsapp asking for RM500 in return not to spread the image.

The case is being investigated under section 12 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017. — Bernama