Drop in Penang investment not linked to federal govt, says DCM

Penang Deputy Chief Minister II Dr P. Ramasamy explained that the fall in investment in Penang was not linked to national debts. — File picture by Sayuti Zainudin

LUMUT, April 6 — The fall in investment in Penang should not be linked to the federal government as the cyclical situation also occurred in many countries.

Penang Deputy Chief Minister II Dr P. Ramasamy said the statement of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak who linked the state investment performance with increasing national debts was unwarranted.

“Najib is not the person who can talk about this (Penang investment). He has no credibility. Investments come and go and it is not only limited to Penang, it is a global trend.

“Najib did not give a positive picture on Penang or any states under Pakatan Harapan but when we return to the time when Najib was Prime Minister there were leakages in the system, where have the billions of ringgit gone to?,” he said.

He told Bernama at a gathering with the local residents in Kampung Baru Sitiawan, here today.

Dr Ramasamy was commenting on the statement by Najib which mentioned Penang investment fell by 50 per cent while national debts continue to increase at a talk organised by MIC in Bandar Ekar, Rantau, Negri Sembilan last night. — Bernama