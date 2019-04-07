Do not campaign using racial issues, says Amanah

DUNGUN, April 7 — Campaigning on racial issues will only have a negative impact on the’political health’ on the country, said Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) election director Datuk Dr Mohd Hatta Md Ramli.

He said this was seen in the Rantau by-election in Negri Sembilan and should not happen as the country was made up of various races.

“It will only create suspicion and ill-feeling. This is not the right recipe for people in our country. The racial issues should be avoided as campaign material.

“But if the opposition is too lazy to think, look for facts...use race issues. They risk breaking the law and action can be taken against them. Campaign in a mature manner,” he told reporters when commenting on the Rantau by-election campaign.

Earlier, he officiated the opening of the Baitun Najihin Surau in Sekolah Menengah Sains Dungun here today. — Bernama