UEC task force working on report for presentation in July

File picture shows Pusaka founder Eddin Khoo speaking during the forum at Dewan Pustaka Rakyat July 11, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — The task force set up by the Education Ministry to study on the recognition of the Unified Examination Certificate, is actively gathering views and feedback from various stakeholders before submitting their recommendations in July.

According to its chairman Eddin Khoo Bu Eng, the team had so far interviewed various groups including associations, political parties, individuals and scholars for their opinions on the issue.

“At times we meet people with strong opinions but we need to interact and engage with them to enable us to make a comprehensive study before forwarding our recommendations on the issue to the Education Ministry, “ he told Bernama. after appearing as guest on Bernama News Channel’s Ruang Bicara programme on Friday night.

Khoo who is also the founder of Pusaka, a non-profit organisation that works to support the continuity and viability of traditional performance arts in Malaysia said, although the issue over UEC had been going on for the last 40 years, this is the first time a committee has been established to study the matter independently.

“We are the intermediary party tasked to find out if the parties interviewed oppose or support in recognising the UEC. Based on the findings we will give our recommendations and it would be up to the government to decide,” he added.

Pakatan Harapan had in its manifesto promised to recognise the UEC which is being issued by independent Chinese schools in Malaysia.

Several quarters have opposed the UEC as it is said to be inconsistent with the national educational policy and its recognition goes against the Federal Constitution. — Bernama