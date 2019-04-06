Sarawak implementing several initiatives to solve water supply woes in Serian

The ministry in a statement yesterday said this would solve the problem of frequent leaking from old pipes as well as the increasing demand for water supply in several areas in Serian. — AFP pic

KUCHING, April 6 — The Sarawak Ministry of Utilities through the Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) is in the midst of implementing three initiatives worth RM40 million to improve water supply along Jalan Kuching-Serian.

The ministry in a statement yesterday said this would solve the problem of frequent leaking from old pipes as well as the increasing demand for water supply in several areas in Serian.

“The first initiative is to upgrade the 16-km-long 250mm pipe from the Stabun elevated water tank to the booster pump station in Kampung Taee. The project began in August 2018 and is expected to be completed by the end of April 2019.

“Second is the construction of the Siburan booster pump station including a new 800mm pipeline which is also expected to be completed by the end of April 2019,” said the statement.

The statement was in response to a local newspaper report on Thursday titled ‘PKR Serian urges JBALB to waive water bills of residents’.

According to the statement, the third initiative was to build a new booster pump station aimed at addressing the problem of low water pressure in Kampung Bunga and its surroundings.

“All three of these initiatives will ensure that residents in the Taee area receive adequate water supply.

“In line with the implementation of the above projects, JBALB is confident that the water supply woes in the Serian area will be overcome,” he said. — Bernama