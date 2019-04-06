Rantau senior citizens want better public facilities

The Rantau state by-election which would be held on April 13, would see a four-corner fight between the Pakatan Harapan candidate Dr S. Streram, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan of Barisan Nasional (BN) and two independent candidates, R. Malar and Mohd Nor Yassin. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SEREMBAN, April 6 — Generally, there are ample public facilities in the Rantau State Assembly constituency but senior citizens in the area said the facilities must be repaired and improved upon.

Among them is the health clinic which must be upgraded and empowered to meet the need of the group.

According to Azizurrahman Nizamdin, 72, of Taman Rantau, the clinic is small resulting in discomfort to senior citizens waiting for examination and treatment.

‘‘We have to wait for two to three hours to see the doctor. I hope the number of doctors and support personnel can be increased,’’ said Azizurrahman who runs a food outlet at a Nilai Municipal Council stall.

Meanwhile, a former foreman at the Ulu Kanchong Plantation, Tan Boon Hua, 71, hopes the authorities can widen the roads especially in the town of Rantau which are often congested.

In addition, he said the limited parking facilities available also worsen the traffic congestion especially during peak periods when students go and return from school.

Kampung Cina chief in Ulu Rantau, Tong Fat Yan, 60, raises the issue of cows which are allowed to wander freely littering the town area with their droppings and pose a hazard to vehicles.

‘‘I also hope the authorities can deepen the Linggi and Semin rivers to overcome floods in some areas here,’’ he said.

The 15,960.74 ha Rantau state seat has 20,926 voters comprising 20,804 ordinary voters, 118 early voters and four absentee voters. According to the Election Commission records, 4,899 voters were over 60 years old.

The Rantau state by-election which would be held on April 13, would see a four-corner fight between the Pakatan Harapan candidate Dr S. Streram, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan of Barisan Nasional (BN) and two independent candidates, R. Malar and Mohd Nor Yassin. — Bernama