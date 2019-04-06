Muhyiddin: Putrajaya has allocated more than RM1b for Home Ministry’s agencies in Sabah

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the government had allocated RM887.66 million for the development projects in efforts to provide better infrastructure to the ministry’s staff in Sabah. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA KINABALU, April 6 — The federal government has allocated more than RM1 billion for the entire physical project of the Home Ministry’s agencies and departments across Sabah.

Its minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the government had allocated RM887.66 million for the development projects in efforts to provide better infrastructure to the ministry’s staff in Sabah.

He said among the projects involved were the construction of the Kota Kinabalu district police headquarters (IPD), construction of the housing and administration complex for the General Operations Force’s (PGA) 20th Battalion in Beluran, construction of the Lahad Datu Prison, upgrading work of the Sabah People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) training centre and the construction of the Tawau Registration Department.

“In addition, the government has also allocated RM219 million to enhance the operational capacity of the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA),” he said.

He said this in his speech at a get-together with the ministry’s staff, agencies and departments in conjunction with his working visit to Sabah today.

Muhyiddin said among the development projects to be implemented for the ESSCom and MMEA were the construction of a maritime base in Semporna, construction of the forward operating base (FOB) in Mabul Island, and the construction of floating jetties in Kota Kinabalu, Sandakan and Tawau.

“I hope all the approved projects can be implemented within the stipulated time frame and comply with the requirements, so that they can carry out their responsibilities more effectively.

He said, despite the financial constraints, the government would provide appropriate allocation to all parties, particularly to ensure the security and well-being of the people of Sabah.

Muhyiddin said his ministry would also continue to apply for the development allocation for the 4th Rolling Plan next year, with the main focuses would be on the renovation and upgrading works of the quarters of its agencies and departments. — Bernama