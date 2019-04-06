Ministry will get updates on PR1MA project in Rantau, says Zuraida

Minister of Housing and Local Government Zuraida Kamaruddin, who is also Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) vice-president, meeting supporters campaigning for Pakatan Harapan candidate Dr S Streram in the Rantau state by-election, April 6, 2019. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, April 6 () — The Housing and Local Government (KPKT) Ministry will gather all information on the 1Malaysia People’s Housing Scheme (PR1MA) project in Rantau as a step to resolve its problems.

its minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said she would contact the PR1MA Corporation chairman and was prepared to meet with the house buyers to explain on the actual status of the project.

“I do not have any information on the Bandar Ekar (PR1MA) case yet but be assured that we will continue with the ongoing project. At the moment the company’s accounts are being audited and we are still waiting for more reports.

“Most housing projects were left abandoned as a result of problems with the contractor. I would also like to meet a representative of the home buyers as I will be here until tomorrow,” she told the media during a Hi-tea programme with the people here.

Earlier several house buyers expressed dissatisfaction with the PR1MA Rantau housing project as the developer had been taking a long time to complete the project.

One of the house buyers, Kamarulzaman Awang, 29, said the houses should have been completed on Jan 31 this year but until today the project which took off in 2016 was only about 50 per cent complete.

Meanwhile, Zuraida, who is also PKR vice-president, said she would focus on Kampung Sendayan and Taman Kelab Tunku areas to assist the Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Dr S Streram in the Rantau state by-election.

She said voters should take into account that PH had formed the government and Dr Streram too has his strengths.

The Rantau state by-election on April 13, will see a four-corner fight between the Pakatan Harapan candidate Dr S. Streram, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan of Barisan Nasional (BN) and two independent candidates, R. Malarvizhi and Mohd Nor Yassin. — Bernama