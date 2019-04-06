Lawyers and NGO says genuinely concerned over ‘enforced disappearance’

Citizens Against Enforced Disappearances (Caged) spokesman Rama Ramanathan (left) and Andy Yong from NS Leong & ST Low Lawyers at a press conference in Kuala Lumpur April 6, 2019.¬ — Picture by Ahmad zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — The group of lawyers who threatened legal action against the government over the case of Pastor Raymond Koh and activist Amri Che Mat said they are doing this for a good cause and have a ‘genuine interest’.

In a statement today the lawyers said they never once informed or implied that they were acting on behalf of the families.

“The act of the said lawyer representing the victim families by calling in our Mr Andy for further clarification in a rude fashion is not justified.

“We as Malaysians, are doing this for a good cause as we have “genuine interest” in such enforced disappearance as it is a matter of grave public concern,” the group said in a statement.

The lawyers issued a statement this evening after Sheryll Stothard who represents Susanna Koh and Norhayati Mohd Ariffin (Amri’s wife) had earlier said they have nothing to do with the ultimatum issued to the government by the group and the Citizens Against Enforced Disappearance (Caged).

Stothard said that the leader of the lawyers group Andy Yong has never met her clients and do not represent them.

This morning lawyer Andy Yong had given a press conference together with Caged spokesman Rama Ramanathan demanding that the government set up a special task force to investigate the disappearance, come clean on the alleged Special Branch involvement and compensate the two families.

The group had given the government one month or they will file a lawsuit under the Government Proceedings Act.

Yong had named the Government of Malaysia, Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun and the Home Ministry as respondents.

He also told reporters that he had not contacted Koh and Amri’s families but he had plans to ask if they would like to join the suit.