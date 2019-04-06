Former Upko assemblyman says fulfilling voters’ wishes by entering Bersatu

The logo of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia is seen in this file picture taken December 27, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA KINABALU, April 6 — Nabawan assemblyman Datuk Bobbey Ahfang Suan asserted that his constituents’ wished him to join Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

The former Upko member stated this ahead of his entry the party today, which he said he decided after taking time to consider the changing political landscape in the last 11 months.

“I have come to the conclusion that I can move on from being an independent assemblyman to a Bersatu assemblyman.

“I believe this is the best way forward for the people in my constituency and in Sabah in general. I join Bersatu in line with the wishes of the big majority of my voters in the constituency,” he said in a statement today.

Bobbey said he was looking forward to serving his constituencies under Bersatu. He is one of seven assemblymen – the other six from Umno - who will receive their memberships from Bersatu in the launching ceremony here today.

He was also one of two assemblymen who left Upko following the general election after the party decided to quit Barisan Nasional to join the Parti Warisan Sabah-led government.

The other is Kuamut assemblyman Datuk Masiung Banah who later joined Warisan.