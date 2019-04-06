Azmin appeals to young talented Malaysians to return home

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali appealed to talented young Malaysians currently residing overseas to return and contribute new ideas to develop the country. — File picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PETALING JAYA, April 6 — Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali today appealed to talented young Malaysians currently residing overseas to return and contribute new ideas to develop the country after it inherited a host of legacy issues, caused by previous administration.

“Saddled with massive debts, our economy suffered from severe structural issues. There is much work to be done to clean up the system and to rejuvenate the economy.

“We need new ideas and new talents. We need you to come back,” he said during his closing keynote speech at the United Kingdom and Eire Council of Malaysian Students (UKEC)-Graduates Corporate luncheon 2019 held at Royal Lancaster London.

Azmin said as the economy takes off, Malaysia is a land of opportunity for those who are prepared to give their best.

“You can see for yourselves the vast opportunities open during your career fair.

“It’s just that you have to set your mind and your priorities in planning for your future career trajectories and how best to contribute to the economy and society,” he said.

Earlier, Azmin addressed UKEC’s view that the phenomenon of young Malaysian talents choosing to seek greener pastures in developed countries leaves a vicious cycle where Malaysia lacks professionals in the higher value chain.

The Gombak MP and Bukit Antarabangsa assemblyman said another reason for young Malaysian talents to return was patriotism.

“Call it loyalty to the nation and to the people. But I hear you too. Patriotism must cut both ways.

“So, does the Pakatan Harapan government that the people have brought to power after six decades of one-party rule deserve your loyalty? Yes!

“There is no doubt that we are committed to democracy and the rule of law. At the same time, we remain steadfast in defending the sovereignty of the nation and the Federal Constitution, where our rights and our duties are enshrined,” added Azmin.