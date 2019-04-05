SPAN: Four Johor water treatment plants to resume operations after ammonia scare

According to a SPAN statement issued here today, the water treatment plants involved are Sungai Sayong, Semangar and Sungai Johor while the Tai Hong plant will start operation tonight. — Picture by Ben Tan

KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — Four water treatment plants (WTP) which were shut down after high ammonia content was detected in Sungai Johor, have resume operation with water supply restored in stages, said the National Water Services Commission (SPAN).

According to a SPAN statement issued here today, the water treatment plants involved are Sungai Sayong, Semangar and Sungai Johor while the Tai Hong plant will start operation tonight.

“The closure of the water treatment plants caused water supply disruption to 171,500 consumer accounts in Kota Tinggi, Kulai and Johor Bahru.

“The water supply operator has also sent supply via water tankers to the affected areas including Sultanah Aminah Dialysis Hospital as well as water stations in Jalan Susur 6, Tun Razak, Bandar Seri Alam C, Taman Universiti and Taman Legenda Putra, Kulai,” the statement said.

Earlier, high ammonia content was detected in Sungai Johor by water operator, Ranhill SAJ Sdn Bhd leading to the closure of four WTPs which fully depended on raw water from the river.

According to the statement, SPAN and Ranhill SAJ Sdn Bhd will continue to monitor the situation at all the plants involved and the restoration of water supply to all affected areas.

“SPAN will cooperate with all other enforcement agencies to carry out investigations in the ammonia pollution incident in Sungai Johor under Section 121 of the Water Services Industry Act 2006,” the statement said. — Bernama