Simpang Ampat Interchange temporarily closed this Sunday for Le Tour de Langkawi

KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — The Simpang Ampat Interchange at KM217 on the North-South Expressway will be temporarily closed on Sunday (April 7) between 2pm and 4pm for the Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL) which will be held at the connecting Alor Gajah-Melaka Federal Road 1.

PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) in a statement said vehicles from Seremban/Kuala Lumpur heading towards Alor Gajah or Tampin are advised to exit the highway via the Pedas Linggi Toll Plaza.

Vehicles from the South (Johor) heading to Alor Gajah or Tampin are advised to exit the highway via the Ayer Keroh Toll Plaza.

Drivers are also advised to plan their journey and use mobile applications such as Waze and Google Map, follow the PLUStrafik twitter site or contact PLUSLine at 1800 88 0000 for the latest traffic updates on the PLUS highway. — Bernama