Reform agenda Pakatan’s biggest achievement, says Anwar

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim delivers a speech during PKR’s 20th anniversary celebration at Dataran Rantau, Negri Sembilan April 4, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SEREMBAN, April 5 — The reform agenda is still being pursued by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government and it is the coalition’s biggest achievement thus far, says PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the reform agenda that include rejecting corrupt practices and those who deceived the people as well as bringing those responsible to court.

“Situation has changed ... the difference is, we are not slandering, inciting or seeking revenge but we prepare all the facts so that people responsible for plundering the country’s treasures shall be punished and to return the people’s money.

“There is no compromise, in the past many have been dragged to court, assaulted, including myself, PKR deputy president Mohamed Azmin Ali and DAP’s Lim Kit Siang. This has to stop. Even though they are leaders of Umno, MIC, MCA, we have no intention to pressure them except those who commit crimes and bribery, then we will take them to court,” he said.

Anwar said this in a special message in conjunction with the PKR’s 20th anniversary celebration at the Dataran Rantau here last night.

Also present were PKR advisory council chairman who is also Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and other party leaders.

PKR was born out of the reform movement that hit the country after Anwar’s sacking from Umno on Sept 2, 1998.

It was officially established on April 4, 1999, after it was approved by the Registrar of Societies (RoS) using the name of the Parti Keadilan Nasional (Keadilan) just in time for the 1999 general election.

The post-election period saw the merger of Keadilan and the Parti Rakyat Malaysia (PRM) to form the PKR on Aug 3, 2003, with Dr Wan Azizah being the first president. — Bernama