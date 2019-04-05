Proposal to nominate Noraini as PAC chairman in line with PH manifesto, Hannah Yeoh says

Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh said the proposal to appoint Parit Sulong MP would be well-received to ensure the opposition lead PAC and to have transparency in the check and balance of government management. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — The proposal to nominate Datuk Noraini Ahmad as chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) was in line with the manifesto of Pakatan Harapan.

Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh said the proposal to appoint Parit Sulong MP would be well-received to ensure the opposition lead PAC and to have transparency in the check and balance of government management.

Yeoh who is Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister also looked forward to the good news that Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar would be returning to PAC following the appointment of a opposition representative from Barisan Nasional (BN) to head the committee.

“We welcomed Nurul Izzah’s decision to return to PAC as I feel we have a lot work to do and needed the assistance of all quarters,” she told reporters after the Excellent Award Presentation and launch of Smart Classrooms of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Manjalara here today.

On March 22, Nurul Izzah decided to quit the PAC after its head, Ronald Kiandee decided to leave Umno and join Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), one of the component parties of Pakatan Harapan (PH) with six other Umno Sabah representatives last year.

Nurul was firmed with her stand that PAC should be headed by an opposition MP in line with the manifesto of PH in the 14th general election. — Bernama