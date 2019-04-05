Police working to return critically hurt Malaysian hostage

Sabah Commissioner of Police Datuk Omar Mammah said that Jari Abdullah is still in intensive care at a private hospital in Jolo, southern Philippines. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, April 5 — Malaysian police are working with Philippine authorities to bring back an injured Malaysian fisherman who was shot by Abu Sayyaf militants last night, but only when he is medically stable.

Sabah Commissioner of Police Datuk Omar Mammah said that Jari Abdullah, 34, is still under intensive medical care in a private hospital in Jolo, Southern Philippines since last night.

“We are trying to work out with our counterpart in the Philippines. But for the time being, let him undergo treatment,” said Omar when contacted by Malay Mail.

Jari is fighting for his life after he was shot in the head, chest and groin when trying to escape from Abu Sayyaf militants in the southern Philippines at about 4.25pm yesterday

Jari was found critically injured by the Philippine Marine Battalion Landing Team 3 on Simusa Island. He was airlifted to the Kuta Heneral Teodulfo Bautista Hospital in Jolo for medical treatment at about 7pm yesterday.

Jari, a father of three, from a village in Sim-Sim, near Sandakan, Sabah was forcibly taken from a fishing trawler near Pegasus Reef and the Philippines’ Tawi-Tawi chain of islands by the Abu Sayyaf alongside Indonesians Heri Ardiansyah, 19, and Hariadin, 45, on December 15 last year.

The two Indonesians are still being held captive.

Jari’s wife, Nadin Junianti Najiri, told reporters today at their home that she was told of her husband’s critical condition and was worried for him.

“I pray with all my heart that he will be able to make it home safely to reunite with me and our children.

“Please bring him home to us. Please pity our children, who miss him very much,” the 25-year-old said.

Nadin also said that her children had only recently started asking for their father again.

“It is as if they know that something will happen to their father,” she added.