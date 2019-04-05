PM: Malaysia not ratifying Rome Statute

Mahathir (centre) said the government still strongly believes the Rome Statute to be a positive international treaty that should be ratified. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today announced Putrajaya’s withdrawal from ratifying another international treaty — the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

The prime minister said the ratification would not negate Malay rights nor undermine the monarchy, but said the government was forced to bow out due to political pressure from opponents who spread unnecessary fear and confusion in public.

“I see this as a way to blacken my face, because they know they cannot out me very easily, so they have to paint a black picture.

“But it's because of the politics of this country, where sometimes people are easily influenced by resorting to emotional feeling, that what we are doing is against our own interest,” he told a news conference in Putrajaya that was also telecast “live”.

Dr Mahathir said the government still strongly believes that the Rome Statute is a positive international treaty that should be ratified.

He said the government has time till June to withdraw from ratifying the treaty and that it will do so officially by then.

