Never forget our fight for the people, Wan Azizah reminds PKR members

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail delivers a speech during PKR’s 20th anniversary celebration at Dataran Rantau, Negri Sembilan April 4, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SEREMBAN, April 5 — PKR advisory council chairman Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail reminded all party members that the party’s struggle are for the people.

The Pakatan Harapan (PH) president who is also the deputy prime minister, said she wanted the PKR struggle to continue as the party was a result of the sacrifices and services of the people.

“All our struggles are the struggles of the people collectively,” she said in her speech at the PKR 20th anniversary celebration here, last night.

Also present were PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, who is also Economic Affairs Minister, PKR advisory council deputy president Syed Husin Ali and PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail who is also Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister.

Others present were PH secretary-general, Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah who is also Foreign Minister, DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang, Negeri Sembilan Bersatu chief Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim, Negeri Sembilan PKR chief and Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun and PH candidate for the Rantau state by-election, Dr S. Streram.

Speaking before thousands of people, Dr Wan Azizah also drew the crowd’s attention to their bitter experience in the past.

“I remember at one of the milestones of our struggle which was the Permatang Pauh declaration there was an incident when an elderly woman handed me her 50 sen as her contribution towards the struggle.

“I told her it was not necessary... that is why I feel as the people had poured their sweat and tears into the party we should stay committed to the struggle,” she said.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Azmin in his speech said PKR has come a long way from where it had begun.

“From a small party PKR is now the largest in the Pakatan Harapan coalition. We will continue to believe in our idealism to bring hopes and aspirations to the people,” he said.

Earlier, the PKR’s 20th anniversary celebration held at Dataran Rantau started with special prayers and a Yassin recital at the Imam Haji Kahar Mosque here. — Bernama