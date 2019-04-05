Mohamad Hasan welcomes move to appoint PAC chief from Opposition ranks

Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan speaks during a press conference at Barisan Nasional's command centre in Rantau April 1, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SEREMBAN, April 5 — Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan expressed his gratitude that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government will appoint the new chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) from among the Opposition elected representatives.

He said it was the right move by the PH government and was in line with the coalition’s election manifesto.

“It is good as it is one of PH’s promises that the PAC chairman post to be given to the Opposition,” he told reporters at a daily press conference at Barisan Nasional (BN) operations room for the Rantau by-election here, yesterday.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today was reported as saying that the PH government made a pledge that the PAC chairman would be given to Opposition representatives.

The media previously reported that BN would name Parit Sulong MP Datuk Dr Noraini Ahmad, who is also Umno Wanita chief, as PAC chairman, if the post was vacated. — Bernama