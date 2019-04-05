Gobind urges Rantau voters to reject Umno, PAS for supporting Najib

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo speaks to reporters in Shah Alam, January 29, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SEREMBAN, April 5 — Voters in Rantau must give a clear signal by rejecting the Opposition, especially Umno and PAS who still support a kleptocrat, DAP deputy chairman Gobind Singh Deo said yesterday.

He said this was evident when the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the state seat by-election, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan himself questioned the action or lack thereof against former BN chairman Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak over the 1MDB issue.

“BN is now asking, if there really is proof against Najib, why has there been no action taken in the last 10 months? This is what the candidate (Mohamad) said, not me.

“Has there been no action taken? We have already charged him (Najib) haven’t we? We have charged him in court. He hires a lawyer. The lawyer appeals, appeals, and appeals. Even yesterday, just before trial began he wanted to postpone it. It is you who have done it (caused the delay) but you say the government has not produced any proof after 10 months, what is this?” he said during a ceramah session here, yesterday.

Also present were PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and DAP advisor Lim Kit Siang.

Gobind Singh, who is also a lawyer with over 20 years of experience, said high-profile cases involving such large financial misconduct were not easy and quick to resolve.

“But (BN) candidate (Mohamad, or Tok Mat) can say why no action has been taken until now. I urge Tok Mat to read the newspapers, read yesterday’s newspaper, or switch on the TV and you can see Najib in court.

“(So) give a signal to Tok Mat. Maybe you (Tok Mat) do not know, but we Malaysians know (about Najib’s scandals), (Tell Tok Mat) what we want? We want a clean government and clean leaders where if they see such a scandal, they will clearly oppose it,” he said.

Gobind, who is also the Minister of Communications and Multimedia, stressed that the PH government respected the law and all decisions involving misconduct would be carried out according to the set procedures with the final judgment issued by the court, and all of this took time.

He also said that Malaysia had largely rejected BN in the 14th General Election as it sought change towards a new and clean Malaysia, hence the same momentum should be continued at the by-election.

“In these last 10 months, I dare to say that we as a new government, are a clean government. This is something BN government could not do over 60 years.

He said, moving forward, the people should also evaluate the party that could unite the people from multicultural and multiracial backgrounds.

“We want a new government that will ensure that all races are defended, we will build Malaysia where we respect one another, help each other, build-up ourselves as Malaysians and where the whole world respects our country,” he said.

In the four-cornered fight for the by-election which takes place on April 13, PH, which has fielded Dr S. Streram, will go up against Mohamad (BN), and two other independent candidates, R. Malarvizhi and Mohd Nor Yassin. — Bernama