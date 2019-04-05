Excess will still draw world ire on Malaysia, says PM

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohammad speaks during a press conference at the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya April 5, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — The world will still condemn Malaysia for any “excessive” action whether or not the government ratifies the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

The prime minister had earlier announced that the government is withdrawing from ratifying the Rome Statute after political pressure from critics whom he blamed for creating public unease and confusion over what the international treaty is about.

“Even if you don’t sign the Statute of Rome, if you do something excessive, like you prevent people from being gay and all that, by collecting all of them and lining them against before wall and shooting them, that would be excessive.

“But if they are only taken in because they break the law of this country — not the laws of UN, but the laws of this country — then the UN Statute of Rome does not come into play and action will be taken against us,” he told a news conference in Putrajaya that was also broadcast “live”.

“So it is whether we are willing and able to implement the laws regarding excessiveness, then the Statue of Rome would apply. But when we are excessive, regardless whether we sign or don’t sign, the whole world will condemn us. That is the situation,” Dr Mahathir added.

