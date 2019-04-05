EPF credited RM9.51m in govt incentive into i-Suri scheme last year

Pedestrian walks past an Employees Provident Fund logo in Jalan Raja Laut, Kuala Lumpur January 4, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) has credited the government-approved incentive payment totalling RM9.51 million to the accounts of Caruman Sukarela i-Suri members for 2018.

In a statement today, the EPF said the amount referred to the RM40 per month incentive credited into a total of 49,857 i-Suri account holders who had made a minimum of RM5 contribution on a monthly basis.

“Members of i-Suri may check their accounts online via EPF kiosks or at any EPF counters nationwide starting today,” it said.

In addition to the government’s RM40 incentive, eligible i-Suri members are able to enjoy the same benefits as EPF members, such as annual dividends on their retirement savings, withdrawals of EPF savings, incapacitation benefit and death benefit.

The pension fund also encourages more housewives to the head of household or female head of household, whose profiles are enlisted in the National Database on Poverty (eKasih), to register for i-Suri.

“EPF members can contribute a minimum of RM5 on a monthly basis into their retirement savings account in order to be eligible to receive the government incentive of RM40 per month,” it said. — Bernama