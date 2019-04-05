EC chairman apologises to Kelantan voters

Election Commission (EC) chairman Azhar Azizan Harun speaks to reporters in Putrajaya February 15, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — Election Commission (EC) chairman Azhar Azizan Harun today tendered an open apology over his earlier statement regarding Kelantan voters.

“I as the chairman of the EC, humbly apologise to the voters in Kelantan over a statement published by the media on an issue involving ‘outstation voters’ in Kelantan.

“As the chairman of the EC, I will provide services based on the legal provisions to ensure elections are carried out in a clean, transparent, and fair manner, as well as with integrity,” he said in a statement today.

Azhar allegedly made a statement which had offended Kelantan voters who lived outside the state. — Bernama