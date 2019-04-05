UiTM graduate strikes gold after shunning desk job for farming venture

Azarul Ahmad said a season of rock melons can yield between RM60,000 to RM80,000. — Reuters pic

IPOH, April 5 — A finance degree holder of Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) has made the unlikely move of venturing into farming and is now reaping the success of his bold move.

Azarul Ahmad Puat, 30, had joined an audit firm after his studies but it somehow occurred to him that his calling was not being a wage earner.

He then left the bright city lights to set up RAG Land Resources with his friend, Muhamad Ghafari Muhamad Nasir, 30 in Kuala Kangsar to plant vegetables and fruits such as rock melon and pineapple.

According to the father of two, he and Ghafari who is a Sijil Tinggi Pelajaran Malaysia holder, began on a 0.4 hectare plot in Kampung Sungai Siput, Bukit Chandan, Kuala Kangsar by planting cucumber and petola in 2015 with a capital of RM15,000.

“In 2016, we went into growing rock melons and pineapples. Both fruits were not only easy to plant but they also give very good returns,” he said when met at his farm in Lenggong.

"One season (three months) of rock melons for example can yield between RM60,000 to RM80,000 and we have 20,000 polythene bags rock melon plants.

"We also have 210,000 pineapple plants on a 6.9 hectare site in Lenggong in two varieties, Morris and MD2 hybrid,” he said.

Azarul advised graduates not to close their mind to venturing into business or farming as they can be equally if not more rewarding than being wage earners.

“It does not mean my study in UiTM is a waste because my knowledge of accounting can be applied to my business,” he said.

Meanwhile, Muhamad Ghafari said their company has farms in Bukit Chandan, Kuala Kangsar; Kampung Gelok and Selat Pagar, Lenggong and has invested RM4 million in a 16.19 hectare site in the Manjung Permanent Food Production Park (TKPM).

He said their company is also providing employment to local residents with salaries of between RM1,500 to RM1,800 per month. — Bernama