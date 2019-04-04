UiTM to probe claim of bi-sex scandal involving lecturer, students

A social media user claimed that a male lecturer at UiTM’s Dengkil campus was involved in a sex scandal with his students, both male and female. — Google Maps screenshot

KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) is investigating an allegation of a sex scandal involving one of its lecturer and students of both sexes that was exposed on Twitter.

According to the Kosmo! Tabloid today, UiTM vice-chancellor Professor Mohd Azraai Kassim said an internal investigation was initiated to verify the claim.

He also said he directed university officials to report the matter to the police, before asking all parties not to jump to conclusions.

“Our side has procedures and if such behaviour did take place as alleged, the matter will be brought up to the disciplinary committee for further action,” Mohd Azraai was quoted as saying.

The vice-chancellor also said the university would welcome cooperation from any individuals with evidence regarding the issue, and assured them their identities and information will be protected.

Previously, a social media user reportedly tweeted to claim that a male lecturer at UiTM’s Dengkil campus was involved in a sex scandal with his students, both male and female.