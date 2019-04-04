Selangor announces new local authority, GLC appointments

Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari said MBPJ mayor Datuk Mohd Azizi Mohd Zain has been appointed as the new CEO for PKNS. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, April 4 — The Selangor state government today announced a number of new appointments for top posts at the Local Authority (PBT) level and in government-linked companies in efforts to improve service delivery.

According to Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari, Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) mayor Datuk Mohd Azizi Mohd Zain has been appointed as Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) new chief executive officer.

Kajang Municipal Council (MPKj) president Datuk Mohd Sayuthi Bakar would succeed Mohd Azizi as MBPJ mayor, he said.

“Hulu Langat district officer Datuk Rosli Othman is now the new (MPKj) president. The new appointments came into effect on April 1,” he said in a statement.

The Mentri Besar said the state government was confident that the appointments would give impetus to efforts in realising the hopes of the people and the state of Selangor towards becoming a smart state by 2025. — Bernama