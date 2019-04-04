Rantau independent Mohd Nor unveils election manifesto

Independent candidate Mohd Nor Yassin is pictured at the nomination centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan (C) Bandar Sri Sendayan in Seremban March 30, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SEREMBAN, April 4 — The independent candidate for the Rantau by-election Mohd Nor Yassin today unveiled his manifesto with five major pledges for the constituents.

Among others, his manifesto aimed at prioritising the well-being of the constituents and to develop the community in terms of physical, emotional, spiritual and intellectual as well as to strengthen racial unity.

Former lecturer Mohd Nor, 67, said his mission to contest in the by-election was to continue the agenda of the struggle of former PAS spiritual leader the late Nik Abdul Aziz Nik Mat in elevating Islamic leadership.

“It doesn’t matter if I lose, but the truth must be highlighted in Rantau,” he told reporters after launching his manifesto at Kampung Sega Hilir, near here.

Mohd Nor, former member of PAS and Parti Amanah Negara, also denied allegations that he wanted to break the Malay votes in the by-election.

On April 13, the Rantau by-election will witness Mohd Nor competes against three other candidates, namely, Barisan Nasional’s Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Pakatan Harapan’s Dr S. Streram and another independent R. Malarvizhi.

The by-election was called after the Federal Court dismissed an appeal filed by Mohamad to set aside an Election Court decision to declare his victory in the 14th general election (GE14) null and void. — Bernama