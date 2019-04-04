Poon appointed minister in charge of Sabah Ministry of Health and People’s Well-being

KOTA KINABALU, April 4 — Sabah DAP deputy chairman Datuk Frankie Poon Ming Fung has been appointed minister in charge of the state Ministry of Health and People’s Well-being.

Poon, who is also Sabah youth and sports minister, was appointed to the ministry following the death of its minister Datuk Stephen Wong Tien Fatt on Thursday.

He attended a briefing at the Sabah Health and People’s Well-Being Ministry this morning at Wisma Tun Fuad here.

Also present were Assistant Health and People’s Well-Being Minister Norazlinah Arif and the ministry’s Permanent Secretary Datuk Janet Chee Ken Liam.

Poon will hold the post of minister in charge of the ministry until a new minister is appointed.

Wong who was Sabah DAP chairman and Sandakan Member of Parliament died of a possible heart attack and was buried at the Christian Cemetery in Sandakan on Monday. — Bernama