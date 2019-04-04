PM: CEP findings won’t be published to avoid defamation suits

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad arrives at Parliament April 4, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — The government will not make the report of the Council of Eminent Persons (CEP) public as some of the findings are still being investigated by the relevant authorities, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

The prime minister also said the findings would remain under the Official Secrets Act (OSA) to avoid possible defamation suits.

“The government must be careful about publishing it as some of the findings require further investigations by the relevant authorities.

“This will also avoid polemic that can interfere with investigations and investor confidence,” he said during Question Time in reply to Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil.

The Pakatan Harapan backbencher then asked if the government would publish a redacted version, but Dr Mahathir remained firm and said making the CEP report public was not suitable currently.

“Now is not the time to reveal the findings. Maybe in the future once we have taken action and we will not be hit by a defamation suit, maybe we will reveal it,” said the prime minister.

Pontian MP Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan then asked the PM to clarify the current level of the national debt, which the CEP first reported to be at RM1 trillion and which Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng yesterday said stood at RM686 billion.

Dr Mahathir said the most recent amount disclosed by Lim reflected the reduced official debt due to the government’s actions.

“At first our findings revealed that the government debt had exceeded RM1 trillion. That is a huge sum when compared to the national GDP. Now that the national GDP has increased, the debt percentage has also reduced.

“That is a fact. Second, after we have settled some of the debts, our debt have reduced. Now we are near the level where the debt will not affect our administration and efforts to develop the country,” said Dr Mahathir.

He also told the Dewan Rakyat that the CEP completed its duties last August 19.

After its final report was tabled, Dr Mahathir said he ordered the CEP's recommendations to be implemented and handed them to the Governance, Integrity and Anti Corruption Center and the Implementation Coordination Unit for further action.

*Editor’s note: An earlier version wrongly attributed Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng saying national debt is currently at RM666 billion instead of RM686 billion and has been corrected. Malay Mail apologises for the unintended error.