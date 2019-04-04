Muhyiddin: PPBM will open up senior posts to challenge eventually

Tan Sri Muhyiddin addresses members of the press at the Prisons Academy in Kajang March 20, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) will amend its constitution to allow more contest for the party’s top posts, said president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

However, he said this would only be tabled in May, amid talk that his own position would come under challenge.

Muhyiddin said the party planned to allow its senior leaders to be challenged by those who have put in the requisite amount of time as members.

“The important thing right now is the amendments to the party’s constitution.

“Then whoever wishes to compete for any position, as we are a democracy, can do so,” he elaborated.

Until the changes are in place, however, he said the senior roles could not be contested.