Minister’s aide suspected of accepting RM28,000 watch released on bail

The man was detained at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya on Monday after giving his statement. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, April 4 — The Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court here today released a political secretary of a minister after being remanded for three days to assist in the probe into alleged bribery in the form of an Omega watch, worth RM28,000.

Magistrate Noraisyah Mohd Yusof ordered the release of the 47-year-old man on Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) bail of RM10,000 in one surety.

The man was remanded since Tuesday and the remand order was supposed to end tomorrow. He was detained at around 5pm at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya on Monday after giving his statement.

The MACC sources said the suspect was released early and it was a common process when the investigation was concluded early.

The sources also said that the preliminary investigations revealed the man was believed to have received the luxury watch as an inducement to help a company to obtain development projects from a ministry.

The case was being investigated under Section 16 (a) (A) of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama