Ismail Sabri urges Pakatan to renounce Rome Statute

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks to reporters in Parliament April 4, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — Dewan Rakyat Opposition leader Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today urged the government to withdraw its ratification of the Rome Statute, claiming it threatens the sovereignty of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“If we look at the Federal Constitution, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Malay Kings have sovereignty with respect to the law. That means, if a case were to be taken against them, it has to be taken to a special court,” he said.

The Bera MP told a press conference on the sidelines of the Parliament sitting today that contrary to the laws in the country, action can be taken under the Rome Statute against the Agong in the International Criminal Court.

Hence, he doesn’t see why the Rome Statute has to be signed in a rush, pointing out that Malaysia’s neighbouring countries also have not certified the treaty.

Other countries Ismail highlighted that have not acceded to the statute include the United States, China, Russia and India.

The Rome Statute is an international treaty adopted by 120 countries on July 17, 1998 that established the International Criminal Court (ICC) that prosecutes individuals who commit genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and the crime of aggression.

It is a “court of last resort” as the ICC takes action when a government refuses or is unable to prosecute an individual on any of those four crimes.