Gridlock on major KL roads after two-hour storm

There was chaos on the roads this evening after a heavy downpour led to flash floods along major roads in KL. — Screengrab via Twitter/Bernamadotcom

KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — Heavy rain lasting over two hours in the capital caused flash floods in several areas.

The rain poured down around 3.30pm, flooded Jalan Cheras and Jalan Jelatek and caused a traffic gridlock on major roads like Jalan Tun Razak and Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief, ACP Zulkefly Yahya, said officers have been deployed to help traffic move more smoothly.

At the same time, netizens have been sharing photos and short videos on Facebook that depict the floods. — Bernama