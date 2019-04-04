Ex-IGP Khalid denies lying about missing Malaysians, promises lawsuit against critics

Khalid demanded that Caged retract its statement and issue an immediate apology, failing which he would consider legal action. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar today threatened legal action against human rights advocacy group Citizens Against Enforced Disappearances (Caged) whom he accused of making malicious and defamatory statements against him.

The former inspector-general of police has consistently stuck to his guns that he did not provide false testimony to the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) during its 18-month public inquiry on the disappearances of Pastor Raymond Koh and Perlis Hope founder Amri Che Mat.

“I find that Caged’s remark, blindly accusing me of lying to the nation, and I believe that the NGO is accusing me of this, by way of my testimony to the Suhakam inquiry panelists, to be malicious and defamatory.

“In my defence, I would like to clearly state here, that I was not lying in my testimony. I stand by what I had stated to the panel members and I still do,” Khalid said in a statement to Malay Mail.

He demanded an apology from Caged, which is part of non-governmental organisation Suara Rakyat Malaysia.

Khalid said he was not present when Suhakam announced its conclusions that incriminated the police, in particular the Special Branch, as being behind the “enforced disappearances” of the pastor and activist because he was not invited.

However, he said he will cooperate in any future investigations on the two men’s disappearances.

“I was at all times, prepared to attend the inquiry and testify and therefore, this public lynching being done by Caged is grossly unfair to me.

“I demand that they retract their statement and issue an immediate apology. I will consider taking legal action should Caged refuse to do so,” Khalid said.

Caged issued a statement earlier today calling on the Pakatan Harapan government to prove its commitment to institutional reform by taking immediate action on those perpetrators involved in the “enforced disappearances”.

Among others, it urged the home minister suspend the police officers in charge of those cases within the week, including incumbent IGP Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun; the latter was head of the Special Branch at the time Koh and Amri were taken forcibly by unknown men.

Caged also demanded the government investigate Khalid whom it claimed “lied to the nation, and publicly rebuke the police force for boycotting the Suhakam Panel’s announcement and release of its decision yesterday”.

Malay Mail is contacting Caged for its response to Khalid.