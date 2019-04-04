‘Enforced disappearances’ reinforce urgent need for IPCMC, says human rights society

The IPCMC is a police oversight body first proposed by a Royal Commission of Inquiry to improve the police force in 2005, following a spate of deaths in custody. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — The Society for the Promotion of Human Rights (Proham) today said it is stunned and alarmed by the damning findings of the Malaysian Human Rights Commission (Suhakam) that the police force is allegedly behind the disappearances of a pastor and a social activist.

Proham said Suhakam’s conclusion that the elite Special Branch, the police intelligence team, was involved in the alleged abduction of Pastor Raymond Koh Keng Joo and Amri Che Mat underscores the need for the government to set up the Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC).

“The police force is responsible for maintaining public order, with the safety of the rakyat being amongst their top priority.

“For the same entity to be involved in kidnapping and the forced disappearance of Malaysian individuals is chilling and unacceptable,” the society said in a statement.

Amri was abducted in late 2016 while Koh was taken in early 2017 in broad daylight on a public road.

Proham urged the government not to delay further forming the IPCMC to guard against possible power abuses by “powerful” law enforcement agencies, such as the police.

It also urged the government to follow Suhakam’s recommendations “to investigate the perpetrators of this crime against humanity” and ensure justice for the families of the victims.

The IPCMC is a police oversight body first proposed by a Royal Commission of Inquiry to improve the police force in 2005, following a spate of deaths in custody.

The establishment of the IPCMC was among the pledges in Pakatan Harapan’s manifesto for the 14th general election.

As recently as March 25, Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the government has agreed in principle to setting up the IPCMC but needed further feedback as many do not understand the proposed commission’s role and how it will function.

The police have objected to it, citing redundancy as the Police Force Commission is still in place.