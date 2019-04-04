Don’t let history repeat itself, Anwar tells PKR supporters

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim shakes hands with people while on the campaign trail for the Rantau by-election in Seremban April 2, 2019. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, April 4 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged the supporters of the party’s struggle not to forget the history to avoid repeating it.

Quoting novelist and philosopher George Santayana, Anwar also expressed his hope that previous historical events would strengthen the party’s supporters.

“Abhorrent and destruction have been stopped. Novelist and philosopher George Santayana did say, ‘those who forget history, tend to repeat it.’

“It is something that must be addressed by all the supporters of justice and truth so that the past history will strengthen us,” he said this in his message on his Facebook account, in conjunction with the 20th anniversary of the PKR today.

He said the date was meaningful for supporters of change and reform because PKR was created on this date, 20 years ago.

“It is undeniable all the pain and suffering that we have experienced in the past, not only by me and my family, but also, most importantly, by the people who are loyal in showing their support, thus enabling all the changes that we are witnessing today,” he said.

As one of the political parties contesting in the Rantau state by-election to be held on April 13, the PKR is scheduled to hold special prayer and Yassin recital in the constituency this evening in conjunction its 20th anniversary. — Bernama