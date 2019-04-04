17,000 consumers in Kulai face water disruption following ammonia contamination

Puah said the water supply was expected to return by 10pm. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

JOHOR BARU, April 4 — About 17,000 account holders under the Ranhill SAJ water company in Kulai have been facing water supply disruption since yesterday morning due to ammonia contamination at Sungai Sayong.

Johor International Trade, Investment and Utility Committee chairman Jimmy Puah Wee Tse said the pollution occurred as a reservoir at a bio-composite centre next to an oil palm mill in Sedenak was broken, causing water containing ammonia to flow into Sungai Sayong.

“The contamination caused the Sayong 1 and Sayong 2 water treatment plants to be closed at 6.30 pm on April 3 because the water could not be treated due to high ammonia content.

At 5.30am and 11.30am today, operations at the Semanggar and Sg Johor water treatment plants were also halted due to the contamination, before the one in Tai Hong was closed at 1.30pm,” he said in a statement here today.

Puah said the water supply was expected to return by 10pm.

“The authorities have taken action against the premises by cancelling the raw water abstraction licence with immediate effect, and will impose a compound based on the of the severity incident.

“The Johor government will not compromise with irresponsible parties,” he added. — Bernama