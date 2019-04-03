White Paper on Felda to be tabled next week

Mohd Radzi said the ministry had engagements with various non-governmental organisations to gather a comprehensive view on Felda. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — The White Paper on the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) will be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat next Wednesday, Deputy Economic Affairs Minister Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin said.

He said the tabling of the White Paper was postponed on the advice of the Attorney General's Chambers due to legal reasons.

“This matter was brought to the Cabinet which has decided to postpone the tabling of the white paper to this session," he said when winding up debate on the Supplementary Supply Bill 2018 (2019) and a motion on the First Supplementary Development Expenditure 2018 at the committee stage at the Dewan Rakyat, today.

Mohd Radzi said the White Paper will also deliberate on the cost of living allowance issue and the initiatives taken.

"On the allowance, among the issues raised are delays and the amount. On the delay, I understand it is paid on time, except for this month, for which, it will be paid soon," he said.

He said the ministry had engagements with various non-governmental organisations to gather a comprehensive view on Felda.

On the losses suffered by FGV Holdings Bhd, he said it was due to low commodity prices and a RM300 million expenditure for the replanting of 15,000 hectares.

FGV also registered asset impairment of RM795.67 million in its unaudited accounts and was plagued with unproductive investments.

On Felda, he said a special assistance of RM77 million was given to agency in December 2018.

The loan is an interim measure by the government to assist Felda in settling overdue payments in 2018 and fulfill its obligations to settlers, until the financial issues are resolved. — Bernama