Ramkarpal calls for IGP’s resignation pending probe into enforced disappearance

Lawyer Ramkarpal Singh is pictured at the Shah Alam Hight Court January 25, 2019. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — A DAP lawmaker today said Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun should resign or be suspended pending investigations into the alleged enforced disappearance of Pastor Raymond Koh and activist Amri Che Mat

Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh said that the Malaysian Human Rights Commission’s (Suhakam) findings on the missing men were a serious matter and Fuzi should do the honourable thing.

“Although he might not be personally responsible, as head of the Special Branch at the time, Fuzi should be magnanimous enough to step aside and allow investigations to commence independently into the said Special Branch,” he said in a statement.

“Such investigations cannot possibly be free from suspicion of bias if Fuzi continues helming the force and any perception of a cover up must be avoided at all costs,” he said.

Earlier today, Suhakam, after carrying out an inquiry, concluded that the abductions of Koh and Amri were “enforced disappearance” with the likely involvement of state agents such as the police’s Special Branch.

Ramkarpal, who is also DAP’s legal bureau head, said today that there must be an independent probe into the matter as the credibility of the entire police force has been seriously compromised, particularly since they have all this while denied knowledge of the disappearance of the duo.

“The new PH government must demonstrate strong political will in handling the matter by first taking the necessary steps to suspend Fuzi in the event he does not resign and prioritising efforts to secure the release of Pastor Koh and Amri.

“Those responsible must be held accountable and no stone left unturned in the investigations which must be immediately commenced,” he said.

In an immediate reaction to Suhakam’s findings, Mohamad Fuzi said he will not comment until he has read the commission’s report.

He was Bukit Aman’s Special Branch director in 2017, before succeeding Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar as the IGP on September 4 of the same year.

Amri was abducted in late 2016 while Koh was taken in early 2017.

Mohamad Fuzi is due for mandatory retirement in May.