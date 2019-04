Hospital director Dr Jack Wong Siew Yu told Bernama that some services would be affected. — Screengrab from Google Street View

MIRI, April 3 — The contingency action plan at Miri Hospital was activated at 5.30am today due to a power failure following disruption in its electricity supply.

Hospital director Dr Jack Wong Siew Yu said the hospital operation was now relying on genset and some services would be affected.

“The public are advised to follow the stipulated instructions when dealing with Miri Hospital and any inconvenience caused is regretted,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama